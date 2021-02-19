From John Adams, Minna

The Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi has met with the leaders of armed bandits behind the kidnap of the Government Science College Kagara in Niger state with full assurance that the abducted school children will be release in a matter of days.

A source close to the Cleric’s delegation who was in government in Minna on Wednesday enroute to the kidnappers den in Niger confirmed that the abductees will be released in days .

The source disclosed that Sheikh Gumi actually met with the Bandits Leader, Dogo Gide, among Other Top Commanders At Dutsen Magaji Forest on Thursday night and had a useķful discussion.

Shiek Gumi and his delegation broker peace with the bandits because “Niger government have embraces Dialogue Option and it has Sends Strong Delegation”, the source was quoted to have said.

The source also confirmed that both the abducted 47 passengers on board of the state transport authority, kidnapped on Sunday and school children are in good condition, adding that they would be released soon to reunite with their families.

The source further added that the Bandits Took Gumi To Where a Whole Community Was Razed by Military Bombardments and Corpses Dumped In Wells stressing that Bandits leader Berates Gov El-Rufai.

3am on Friday The source added that Sheikh Gumi and his entourage returned to Minna from Dutsen Magaji forest at abouta journey of more than 7 hours from Minna, the state capital.

But another source revealed that the Leader of one of the suspected kidnappers group is insisting that they will only release their victims when their demands are met, but are yet to make any on the abducted school children except the N500million demand for the release of the 47 passengers.

The Leader made their position clear in a meeting with the Kaduna based Islamic Scholar during the meeting which took place in a bush located in Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area.

According the source, their requests were not made known to the Islamic Scholar.

The source said Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has Volunteered to engage the Leadership of various kidnappers groups on the need to embrace dialogue, pointing out some of benefits of living peacefully in accordance with the teachings of Islam at all times