From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has announced the rescue of all the victims kidnapped by gunmen on Tuesday morning from the University of Abuja Senior Staff Quarters.

Police public relations officer Josephine Adeh, in charge of the command said the victims were rescued in a joint operations.

The PPRO in a statement announcing the rescue of the victims reads; “The FCT Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that all abducted victims of the university of Abuja were rescued and reunited with their families through a joint operation with other security agencies.”

More details coming soon…

