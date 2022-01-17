From Gyang Bere, Jos

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday night abducted Da. Gyang Balak Gut, the Gwom Rwei Vwang in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the gunmen mounted a checkpoint close to National Institute for Policy and Strategic Study (NIPSS) kuru where the paramount ruler was kidnapped on his way home.

A community source said the kidnappers stop a bus vehicle which was used as barricade while the paramount ruler ran into them and was whiskey away.

The source said the kidnappers have established contact with the family and demanding for a ransom of N10 million.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba confirmed the sad incident.

Meanwhile, Military Information Officer Major Ishaku Takwa also confirmed the incident and said troops have been mobilised to rescue the monarch.

“Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN in conjunction with other security agencies are on the trail of the kidnappers. God’s willing, the security agencies will soon close-up on the criminals.”

Vwang District is in Jos South Local Government Area where the famous National Veterinary Research Institute Vom is seated in Plateau.

Sadly, the incident is coming in less than one month after the abduction of another traditional ruler of Gindiri in Mangu Local Government Area, Mr Charles Dakat on Christmas Eve.

Since then, prominent personalities which includes Ex-Plateau Governorship Aspirant, Kemi Nshe, lecturer with Plateau State University Bokkos and students of Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin-Ladi have all been kidnapped within the duration of less than one month.