A member of the notorious gang allegedly responsible for beheading a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly has been arrested.

The lawmaker, Okechukwu Okoye representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency, was brutally murdered by some suspected criminal who had earlier kidnapped him.

The alleged killer was arrested today at Amichi in Nnewi South local government area of Anambra State.

The man whose name was given as Nnahadi Michael, was arrested

