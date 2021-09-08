From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force headquarters has paraded the killers of Pa Defwan Dariye, the father of former governor of Plateau State Joshua Dariye.

The 93-year-old man was killed after his abductors collected N10 million ransom from his family.

The leader of the kidnap gang Jethro Nguyen, 53, an indigene of Bokos, said he had to hire ten others including some Fulani herders to successfully abduct the old man from his palace and kept him in custody for about ten days before killing him.

Nguyen, who is also the mastermind of the crime, said he gave one of the abductors the order to shoot and kill the old man. He said he decided to abduct the old man because he was a good target to make money as his son was a one time governor of Plateau State and senator of the Federal Republic.