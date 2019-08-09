The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has ordered status quo to be maintained by all parties in the suit seeking to stop the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from adopting indirect primary for a candidate in the August 29 primary ahead of the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo made the order Friday while ruling on an exparte application filed by the aggrieved party members loyal to the Haddy Ametuo-led faction of the party.

They are the Ex-officio, Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh; Organising Secretary, Mr. Isah Abubakar; Zonal Youth Leader, Noah Aku, and Zonal Women Leader, Mrs. Joy Onu.

The Judge warned parties not to do anything that would destroy the subject matter of litigation pending the hearing of the motion on notice fixed for August 19, 2019.