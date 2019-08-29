Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Governor Yahaya Bello is in early lead at the ongoing APC governorship primary going on at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, Kogi State.

The governor who is contesting with 29 other aspirants was in high spirits as the vote was been counted after delegates front the 21 LGAs cast their votes

One of the aspirants, Bewa Abdullahi, however, walked out of the venue before the commencement of the election in what he termed “a pre-arranged charade to usher in Bello for the second term.”

Earlier, Governor Bello had expressed gratitude to party delegates from all parts of the state who came to participate at the ongoing primaries in Lokoja.

Governor Bello called on the stakeholders to always put the party above all else, adding that it should be about the party and Kogi State in general rather than individual interest.

He noted that his high investment in the security sub-sector was due to the love he has for peace, adding that no form of development can take place in an atmosphere of rancour and violence, noting that it was only God that gives power.

Governor Bello then restated his commitment to run an all-inclusive government where infrastructural upgrade would be evenly distributed across all parts of the state if re-elected.