Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Barely few hours that the judicial committee submitted its report, Kogi State House of Assembly has impeached the embattled Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba.

His impeachment followed the submission earlier in the day of the report of the committee set up by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nadir Ajana, to investigate allegation of gross misconduct against the former deputy governor.

The leader of the House, Hassan Bello Abdulahi, representing Ajaokuta state constituency, who announced the decision of the House, said that Achuba stood impeached after a careful consideration of the report of the John Bayasea committee submitted earlier on Friday.

He said that the report was received, studied and deliberated upon and a unanimous decision was arrived at to impeach him and “he therefore stands impeached.”

The seven-man committee headed by John Bayeshea submitted the report to the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole, on Friday in a brief ceremony after which the House went into a closed-door session where the report was considered and deliberated upon.

The committee was set up in August following allegations of gross misconduct levied against the Deputy Governor when he accused the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello of withholding his salaries and imprests since 2017, an allegation the government denied during hearing by the committee.

The Director-General, Media and Publicity to the Kogi State governor, Kingsley Fanwo, also accused the embattled deputy governor of attempting to set the state on fire.

He said that the deputy governors when he was interviewed on a national television said that the governor was orchestrating violence. Fanwo said the comment was an incitement against the governor and the government of Kogi State.

—

Sent from Yahoo Email App for Andro