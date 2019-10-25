Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court on Friday refused to adjudicate on a suit seeking the disqualification of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello from participating in the governorship election scheduled for November 16, 2019 in the state.

The suit filed by an aspirant on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Natasha Akpoti, was rather transferred by Justice Ijoema Ojukwu to the Lokoja division of the court.

Akpoti, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/122/2019 claimed that Bello engaged in double registration as a voter in 2011 and 2017, and therefore prayed the court to bar him from contesting election for any public office for 10 years.

Details later…