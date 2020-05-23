Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Kogi state governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja in a split decision of 2 to 1 affirmed the declaration and return of Yahaya Bello by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the validly elected governor of Kogi State.

The majority judgment delivered by the Chairman of tribunal, Justice Kashim Kaigama dismissed the petition brought by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the November 16 governorship election, Engineer Musa Wada against the outcome of the polls for lacking in merit.

He therefore awarded the cost of N500, 000 against the petitioners in favour of the respondents.