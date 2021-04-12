From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Remains of 12 Soldiers who were killed by Bonta Militias in Konshisha local government area of Benue State, have arrived the Military cemetery in Wurukum Makurdi, Benue State capital for burial.

The 12 military personnel including one captain and 11 soldiers were ambushed at Bonta last Monday and killed by the militias.

At time of filling this report, the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, top government officials as well as military top bras have arrived the venue waiting for the commencement of the burial rites

Details later …