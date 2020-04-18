The body of Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, who lost his battle to coronavirus (COVID-19), has just arrived for burial.



The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garuba Shehu tweeted via his verified twitter handle @GarShehu.

He tweeted at 10:03, “We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

Thereafter,there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.”