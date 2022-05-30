Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

His emergence as the party’s flagbearer follows his victory at the presidential primary of the Labour Party.

Details soon…

