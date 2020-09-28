…reach consensus

Bimbola Oyesola

Organised Labour has suspended the much publicized indefinite nationwide strike and mass protests after reaching a consensus with the Federal Government early this morning at a meeting between the two parties.

The government in a meeting which dragged until 2 a.m this morning and led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha had agreed to suspend the electricity tariff for two weeks while a committee comprising labour and government representatives will advise further.

A source at the meeting also told Daily Sun that labour tactically accepted the deregulation of the downstream sector, but insisted that the refineries should work with a commitment from Government in order to force down the price of the Petroleum Products.

Our source however said that despite this agreement, the impact of the strike would still be visible today as most workers already mobilised will not go to work.

“We all know that there is no way the effect will not last till noon, that would however serve as deterrent to government from taking labour for a ride. The same thing was done by Rivers State two weeks ago when we went to shut the state. The government was calling for a meeting at the last minute, which to me was not good enough,” he said.