By Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday passed the State’s Value Added Tax (VAT) bill and that of the open grazing ban.

This followed Wednesday’s public hearing on both bills.

Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa has directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit clean copies of the two bills to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

Details later…

