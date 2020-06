The representative of Lagos East Senatorial District, at the upper legislative chamber, Senator Adebayo Osinowo, has died.

A Lagos state government source said Osinowo died on Monday .

The death of Osinowo, widely known as Pepperito , stemmed from “complications” from ailments not immediately disclosed, Lagos government spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile, told PREMIUM TIMES.

Osinowo was until his demise a first-term senator from Lagos East Senatorial District. He was 64.

Details soon…