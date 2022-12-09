From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) on Friday suspended the Ogun State chapter Chairman and members of the Exco.

The NWC also relieved the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi of his duties over sabotage and anti party activities.

Reading the communique after the NWC meeting, the party’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim said: “The NWC held its meeting today 9th December 2022. The following resolution was adopted.

“The Ag. National publicity secretory was relieved of his Ag. Appointment by the NWC.

“Disciplinary Committee has been constituted to investigate his anti-party activities as a member of the party.

“The Ogun State chairman and the Exco have been Suspended. A care taker should be appointed to taker charge of the party’s activities in the state pending the recommendation of the Disciplinary committee set up to investigate their anti- Party activities.

“The NWC has unanimously passed a vote of Confidence on the leadership the National chairman Barr. Julius Abure.”

