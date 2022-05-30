From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Professor Pat Utomi has announced his stepping down for Mr. Peter Obi at the on going presidential primary of the Labour Party.

Utomi said he was stepping down a younger aspirant with the capacity to effect the needed change in the Nigerian system.

He said the time of the liberation of Nigeria has began with the LP primaries.

Another aspirant, 45-year old Joseph Faduri had earlier made his speech but mounted the podium again to also step down for the former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi.

The primary election is holding now in Asaba, Delta State

Details later

