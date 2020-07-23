Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has disclosed that Madagascar herbal remedy, can cure cough but not COVID-19.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the Madagascar herbal product has not shown that it has any curative powers for COVID-19.

He said the preliminary results of the analysis carried out on the Madagascar herbal remedy, showed that it is the same as the plant Artemisia anua, grown in Abuja by the Nigerian Institute for Pharmaceutical research and development, (NIPRID) for research purposes.

Ehanire, said the Madagascar herbal remedy was subjected to further tests to verify its efficacy.

The herbal tea, named COVID Organics and produced by the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research (IMRA), was created from the Artemisia plant, and touted as a cure for the coronavirus disease, but health experts have warned about its risks.

Nigeria received five cartons of samples of the herbal tea in May before they were handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Details later…