Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday handed over the mantle of leadership to the most senior National Commissioner, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd), to oversee the affairs of the Commission, pending his confirmation by the senate.

Speaking while handing over, Prof Mahmood noted that though he has been reappointed, the handing over has become necessary following the end of his first tenure today.

He said that having been appointed the same time with five National Commissioners, whose tenure equally ended on Monday, AVM Muazu now becomes the most senior National Commissioner to transmute power to, pending his confirmation by the Senate.

“You may recall that the current Commission was inaugurated in three batches. The Chairman and five Commissioners were sworn-in on November 9, 2015, followed by another six Commissioners on December 7, 2016 and one more Commissioner on July 21, 2018.

“The Commission is a constitutional body whose members are appointed for five years which may be renewed for a second and final term. This means that my tenure and that of the first set of five Commissioners ends today.

“As you are already aware, the renewal of my tenure as Chairman of the Commission has been announced, subject to confirmation by the Senate. Our work as election managers requires us to enforce the law, regulations and guidelines.

“In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws. Consequently, it will be inappropriate for me to remain in office beyond today, November 9, 2020, without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law.

“Pending the conclusion of the statutory process, the remaining National Commissioners have resolved that AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) will oversee the affairs of the Commission. It is therefore my pleasure to hand over to him in the interim. We have worked as a team for the last four years. Therefore, there is nothing new to anyone of them.

“I wish to express my appreciation for the support of the Commission members, the Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Secretary to the Commission, the Director-General of the Electoral Institute, Directors, members of the technical team, heads of the various security agencies deployed to INEC and all staff of the Commission nationwide. I look forward to working with you again,” he noted.