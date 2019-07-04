Daily Sun is following developments in Ijegun, Lagos State, where a fire disaster is occuring. The cause of the fire is said to be as a result of a pipeline explosion.

While the extent of the damage is still being determined, many people are reported to have died, though this and an exact victim count are yet to be confirmed by authorities.

An eyewitness says that the fire was caused by a tanker “near” an oil pipeline, and that the community woke up to this morning to the “sound of an explosion”.

Ijegun, a suburb in Alimosho local government area of Lagos State, was the site of a similar oil pipeline disaster on May 16, 2008, where over a hundred people had died after a bulldozer reportedly struck and ignited an oil pipeline.

Lagos State emergency fire fighters meanwhile are putting out the fire in this latest incident, while assessing the damage done to the community.

Daily Sun will provide further updates as the story unfolds.