From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The virtual extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is on with President Muhammadu Buhari participating from the Council Chambers in Abuja.

Physically present with the President at the Council Chambers are Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Defence, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, and Minster of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd).

Others are National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), Director General National Intelligence Agency, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai and the two Presidential Spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu.

The extraordinary summit was necessitated by the socio-political situation and rising tension in Mali, following Tuesday’s undemocratic change of government in the West African country.

ECOWAS had since announced sanctions against Mali and directed the closure of the borders of member States with Mali, until democratic government is restored.

Stiffer measures is expected to be taken against the military authorities in that country.

Details later…