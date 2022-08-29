From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Akutara village, Adani in Uzo-Uwani Local Government of Enugu State has been thrown into deep mourning following the sudden and unnatural death of six persons in the village at the weekend.

The deceased and eight others hospitalized were said to have been found to be unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths in the room they slept in after attending the traditional marriage of one of them, before they were confirmed dead in the hospital.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe (DSP) said the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the State CID Enugu to launch a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death and hospitalization of the victims.

Ndukwe said Police received a report alleging the sudden and unnatural death (SUD) of the six persons and the eight hospitalized on Saturday, August 27 at about 0930hrs, adding that the CP in addition to ordering full–scale investigation has commiserated with the families and friends of the deceased, while calling on residents of the community to maintain peace and support the Police with necessary information in the investigation.

The Police image maker in a statement said, ”Meanwhile, preliminary investigation reveals that one of the confirmed deceased victims, Obinna Dike aged 31, attended his own traditional marriage ceremony at Obollor-Eke in Udenu LGA on 26/08/2022, with his relatives and other victims of the incident. They thereafter went back home and continued with the celebration.

“However, the following morning, none of them came out of the room where they slept, causing the door to be forced opened, with all of them in the room found to be unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths.

“They were immediately moved to the hospital, where six of them were confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the others are responding to treatment.”