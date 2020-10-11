Felix Ikem, Nsukka

It was indeed a black Saturday in Aroji Mkporogwu, Iheakpu-Awka Agu in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State as a 46-year man allegedly killed his parents with pestle.

Mr. Michael Ugwuanyi, a businessman at Northern part of the country allegedly killed his father, late Michael Ugwuanyi and mother late Florence Ugwuanyi on late Saturday night with pestle over yet to be established issue.

According to a family source who pleaded anonymity, the late mother was pounding the night food in their kitchen when the son, Mr. Michael Ugwuanyi waylaid her snatched the pestle away from her and used it to hit her on the head several times.

The source said that he used the same pestle to hit his father to death.

In any case, when our reporter visited the house of late Julius Ugwuanyi at Mkporogwu to ascertain the situation, there was no person in the family.

However, in an interview with the Chairman of Iheakpu-Awka vigilante group, he narrated that “i am in my house when I got I call that the suspect, Mr. Michael Ugwuanyi allegedly used pestle to kill his parents. When I got there, I discovered that there were signs of bruises all over the heads of the parents. In fact, their skulls were completely smashed with pestle.”

Narrating further, Mr. Ugwu told our reporter that “we were informed by one nurse in the area that after allegedly killing his parents, Michael went to the nurse and informed his parents were not feeling fine; that she should come and administer some drugs on them. On getting there, the nurse noticed that they were already beaten and their heads smashed into pieces. The nurse sneaked out of the compound and notified the vigilante group who now called the attention of Divisional police headquarters, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South local government.”

According to Mr. Ugwu, the suspect has been arrested and taken to the Divisional police headquarters, Ibagwa-Aka for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Asked if they have had any security issue with the suspect before the present case, Mr. Ugwu said that ” this is the first time we are having some issue with him. Even his relation told us that though he seemed to be behaving somehow strange lately, he has been cool and nonviolent since we know him. Generally speaking he was known to be nonviolent and didn’t constitute any security threats in our community.”

However, another family member who also pleaded anonymity told Daily Sun that “actually what happened was that Michael Ugwuanyi wanted to use his two parents for money rituals. But unfortunately for him this couldn’t work out for him. This failed money rituals then boomeranged and affected him in the brain and he started behaving like a mad man. That Saturday night the incident happened, the suspect called his siblings in Lagos and Abuja with his mother’s phone and told them that she has been taken to the hospital while in the actual sense, he has killed both of them with pestle. May be as he couldn’t use them to make money, he has decided to kill them this time around for reasons best known him.”

The source told our reporter that at one time or the other, the community vigilante group has been notified of his strange violent action against his parents and the prompt response of the vigilante has been the saving grace of the parents for quite some time now.

However, when contacted on phone the Enugu State Police Public Relation Officer ASP Daniel Ndukwe said that the state command is not aware of the story.

He said that he will make contact with Ibagwa-Aka police Division and get back to us, which he is yet to do as at the time of this reportM