There was confusion in Akwa Ibom State High Court as Uduak Akpan, the first accuse in the murder Iniobong Umoren, a job seeker in the state, was sentenced to death by hanging.

Akpan attempted to escape shortly after the sentence was announced by the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang, on Thursday.

Witnesses within the Court premises said it took the intervention of the police to foil the attempted escape.