From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki.

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have reportedly attacked Ebele Village in Ngbo Community in Ohauwkwu local government area of Ebonyi state.

The attack came about two weeks after another attack in Egedegede Community in Ishielu local government area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered the assailants invaded the community in the wee hours of Monday ,killed many residents and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Source from the community confirmed the incident to Daily Sun, adding that the incident has çause serious panic in the community as many residents have fled the area for fear of being attacked.

The source said ‘we are suspecting Fulani herdsmen. Recently, because of the way they were dealing with farmers in the community, we no longer comfortable with them and we asked them to leave. And two weeks ago, they were sighted in the area around the community. So, they could be responsible for the attack”

When contacted ,Commissioner for Internal Security,Border Peace and Conflict Resolutions in the state, Stanley Okoroemegha,alos confirmed the attack to our correspondent.

Emegha however said he was yet to get the details of the attack as at the time of filling the report.