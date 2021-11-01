By Job Osazuwa

There is panic and palpable fear as a 21-storey building, which is still under construction just collapsed along Gerald Road in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The spokesperson for Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr. Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, but said that the emergency workers were on their way to the the scene at about 3.10pm.

He said it was a 25-storey building, which collapsed by Musliu Junction at Ikoyi area of the state.

He, however, assured that LASEMA was on top of the situation.

The spokesperson for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, also confirmed the incident.

Details shortly…