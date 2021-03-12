From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In what appears to be a deliberate attempt to try President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that Jangebe, Zamfara abduction would be the last in the series of attacks on schools, bandits again struck in Kaduna where they went away with yet to be clarified number of female students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando area of Kaduna State on Thursday night.

Both the Police Public Relations Officer for Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige and Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, had confirmed the development to media sources.

They both agreed that investigations have commenced to dig up further details.

But a source within the area who spoke in confidence said, the attackers who stormed the school around 11 pm Thursday night, operated for about two hours before they moved into the forests with their preys.

This was the latest major attack on public schools in Nigeria in 2021 after the abductions in Kagara, Niger State and Jangebe, Zamfara State earlier in the year.

The attack on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Mando, Kaduna, was coming a few days after gunmen attacked FAAN’s quarters in Igabi local government area of the state.

This local government shares its borders with Birni Gwari, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State where the activities of bandits have been heightened for a long time.