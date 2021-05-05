From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Jubilation and shouts of joy rang out from the residence of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese as the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, declared missing earlier by his followers, resurfaced.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) had earlier in a statement raised an alarm saying they cannot account for the Catholic priest after he made some remarks the presidency had adjudged as unpleasant.

Mbaka emerged at about 2:50pm at the junction of Igboeze Street, Independence Layout, Enugu and was sighted as he brought his head out from a car and urged some of the protesters to return to the Adoration Ground, Umuchigbo.

Unconfirmed sources said that he emerged from the Government House axis of Enugu.

However, Mbaka drove to Bishop court in a black car waving and addressing the protesters to return back to their various home.

The cleric was seen in an open roof car, waving to protesters who surrounded him alongside operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

His supporters were seen shouting ‘Father Mbaka, Oh! you are home!.”

The reverend father later came out of the vehicle to rejoice with his supporters.

His faithful had stormed the Bishop’s Court and vandalised property especially glasses and doors at the residence of the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Callistus Onaga.