From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Kalu Samuel Uche, and a Bishop of his church, have been reportedly abducted by gunmen.

Uche and the said Bishop, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained and who was said to be on the Prelate’s entourage were reported to have been abducted along Ihube-Leru-Isuochi Road in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Although information about the incident as at the time of filing the report was still sketchy, but a source hinted that Uche and the Bishop were kidnapped at about 7:00 pm on Sunday.

The source equally said the incident has thrown the hierarchy of the church into confusion and fear over the safety of their Prelate.

It was not clear if the gunmen have made any contact with the church hierarchy or the family of the Prelate or made any demand for ransom.

It was not yet clear whether the Prelate travelled to Abia as part of his nationwide valedictory tour preparatory for his retirement that was near, before his abduction.

Abia command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the ugly incident to newsmen.

He said efforts are in place to rescue the victims and possible arrest of the suspects.