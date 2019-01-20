Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military troops are engaging some members of Boko Haram in a fierce battle at Buni Yadi, a serene town in Yobe State.

Security sources told our correspondent that some Boko Haram targeted an army base, the 127 Battalion in the town, on Sunday evening from two fronts, leading to fierce gun dwell.

“A serious gun battle occurred at Buni Yadi this evening between our troops and Boko Haram,” a security source preferring anonymity, disclosed.

An Air Force jet was said to have arrived the area, firing at the insurgents.

Buni Yadi is about 45 kilometres east of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital. It was twice attacked and seized by Boko Haram. It has remained a hotbed of Boko Haram violence since 2014.

