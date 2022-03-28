From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers from the Forward Operation base are right now at Rijana, to rescue over 900 passengers on Abuja/Kaduna bound train.

The soldiers have surrounded the Rigasa end of the train station to ensure the safety of passengers and property of the Nigerian Railway Cooperation.

Suspected bandits were said to have successfully detonated an Improvised Explosive Device(IED), planted on the Abuja/Kaduna bound train monday evening.

News of the attack filtered in late night monday with some passengers calling for help.

The 1 Division Nigerian army alongside the Nigerian Air Force immediately deployed its personnel to the scene of the incident and rescued all passengers on board.

A military source told Daily Sun that there is right now heavy military presence in the entire area combing for the criminals as the military deploy additional troops to the area which is said to be the operational spot of the bandits.