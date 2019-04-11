Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have commenced plans to relocate residents of Borno town evacuated by troops over Boko Haram threats.

“The Nigerian army and camp management officials at Bakassi IDP camp are preparing for the relocation of the evacuated people of Jankana back to their community after conclusion of military operations to flush out insurgents in the area,” NEMA Information Officer, Northeast, Abdulkadir Ibrahim said in a statement on Thursday.

About 10,000 residents of Jankana town near Maiduguri, Borno state capital were evacuated on Monday by the military following an operation going on around the town.

Details later…