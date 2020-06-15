Molly Kilete, Abuja

The General Court Martial set up by the Nigerian army to try one of its officers Major-General Hakeem Otiki, is set to deliver judgement.

The GCM headed by the Chief Of Training and Operations Lieutenant-General Lamidi Adeosun is set to sit any moment from now in Abuja.

The GCM, which has Major-General Lamidi Adeosun as president and Major A Mohammed as Judge also has Major-Generals AA Tarfa , FO Agugo,JS Malu, M Mohammed and Maj Gen CT Olukoju, while Major General CC Okonkwo, is the waiting member.

The GCM, was inaugurated on Tuesday September, 17, 2019.

Otiki, was arrested and placed under house arrest and moved to Abuja after five soldiers belonging to his escort had sometimes in July, absconded with a whooping sum of 400 million naira while providing security services for a very important personality to Kaduna.

The soldiers who are now on the run include Coporals Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Mohammed Aminu, Lance Corporals Commander Haruna, Oluji Joshua, and Hayatudee, all soldiers of Operation Harbin Kunama III of the Nigerian Army 8 Division.

The soldiers alongside a relative of the former GOC, were said to have abandoned their service riffles, uniforms, mobile telephones and other military accoutrements and escaped with the loot. Reports also had it that the soldiers who may have been planning the operation after being sent on several occasion to deliver huge sums of money by their principal, also relocated their families from the barracks at Jaji, in Kaduna state thus making it very difficult for the military authorities to track and arrest them.

However, one of the soldier who refused to participate in the illegal act, was said to have reported the matter to the authorities.

Details later…