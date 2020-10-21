Steve Agbota, Lagos

Some parts of the headquarters of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Marina, has come under fire by #EndSARS protesters campaigning against police brutality in Lagos.

The fire, which sources said has been brought under control, started around 10 am on Wednesday morning and torched over five floors of the nine-story building in the middle of Lagos.

No official statements have been issued by the Authority for now as all efforts to speak with the General Manager, Corporate Communications, proved abortive.