From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Ifechi and Emeka Ekesinachi, biological brothers who were among the 14 youths from Otulu in Oru east Local Government Area of Imo State allegedly killed by the Ebubeagu security outfit at Awomama have lost their mother.

A source from the community who do not want his name mentioned told Saturday Sun that the woman died on Thursday night out of shock.

According to the source, the woman has been having difficulty bearing the loss of the two of her biological sons.

“She has been moody since Ifechi and Emeka died, she has not stop shedding tears,she kept on behaving strangely calling the names of her two sons until she died last night (Thursday).” The source said.

Her corpse has been deposited at the mortuary according to the source.