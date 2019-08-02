Magnus Eze, Enugu

Catholic priests of Enugu Diocese have taken to the streets, to protest the murder of their colleague, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu.

Fr. Offu was allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen on Thursday evening along the Agbudu-Ihe road in Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

Over four priests have been slain in recent times in the state with little or no concrete outcome from investigations by the police or other security agencies.

An emergency security meeting has been slated by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at the Enugu Government House this Friday afternoon.