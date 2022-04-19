From Molly Kilete, Abuja

A Super Mushak aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force(NAF), has crashed in Kaduna State, killing the two pilots on board the aircraft, Daily Sun, has gathered.

The aircraft was said to be on a training flying as part of activities lined up to mark the Nigerian Air Force day slated for May 14.

The 2 pilots on board the Super Mushak aircraft manufactured in Pakistani, were said to have crashed Tuesday afternoon.

Already the bodies of the deceased officers said to be in the ranks of Flight Lieutenants, have been recovered and deposited in NAF Hospital, while the authorises are making contacts with their families to break the sad news.

The NAF is yet to issue a statement on the crash. A message sent to the NAF Director Public Relations and Information on the crash was not responded to at the time. of filing this report.

A source who does not want to be mentioned in print told Daily Sun that a statement would be issued as soon as the NAF authorities contact the families. For now, the source also said that the identities of the deceased officers are still kept secret after due consultations with the families.

Details later

