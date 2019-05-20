The Justice Nicholas Oweibo-led Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Monday, ordered that hip-hop musician, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, be remanded in prison custody following alleged credit card fraud
The Justice Nicholas Oweibo-led Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Monday, ordered that hip-hop musician, Azeez Fashola, a.k.a Naira Marley, be remanded in prison custody following alleged credit card fraud
The Justice Nicholas Oweibo-led Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, on Monday, ordered that hip-hop musician, Azeez...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply