Fred Ezeh, Abuja
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.
The NCDC in a tweet indicated that two cases were confirmed in FCT and 12 in Lagos.
It said that of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers to Nigeria, while 1 is a close contact of a confirmed case
“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases, 3 discharged and one death,” the NCDC said.
