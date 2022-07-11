The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday said it has arrested a fleeing Boko Haram escapee from the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Identified as Suleiman Sidi, the Boko Haram suspect who allegedly escaped from Kuje prison was arrested on Monday.

Spokesman for the NDLEA Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Monday, adding that the suspect was arrested while trying to board a vehicle heading to Borno from a park located in Area 1, Abuja.

The spokesman said three “wraps” of cannabis were found on him when he was searched.

“The fleeing terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday 11th July at Area 1 motor-park, in the Federal Capital Territory while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state,” he said.

“During preliminary interview, the wanted terror suspect confimed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday.

“While commending the officers and men of the FCT Command of the Agency for the arrest and their vigilance, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) has directed that the wanted suspect should be immediately handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS.”