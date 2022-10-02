The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it has arrested an ex-footballer with cocaine at the Lagos air port.

Spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi in tweet on his verified twitter handle shared a video of how an ex-footballer imported cocaine into Nigeria.

The Cocaine was concealed in a wooden frame and Babafemi tweeted : “Just imagine the time and energy it takes to conceal this when you know there’s no guarantee ⁦ @ndlea_nigeria

⁩ officers won’t unravel you. Another one busted at Lagos airport. Details coming shortly”

Spokesperson of the agency said in a statement that the 33-year-old indigene of Arochukwu Local Government, Abia State was arrested on Monday 26th September 2022 after anti-narcotic officers discovered he concealed the illicit substance in the handles of his bags and padded the top edges of same with the class A drug.

During preliminary interview, Okafor disclosed that he was an ex-footballer with the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH Enugu FC, where he played for four seasons before leaving for Sri Lanka in 2014.

He further stated that he moved to Brazil from Sri Lanka after playing for two seasons but could not advance his football career in Brazil due lack of official documents.