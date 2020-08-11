John Adams, Minna

Following the approval by the federal government for the reopening of schools for exist classes, the National Examination Council (NECO) has announced dates for the conduct of all its examinations, starting with the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on the 25the of August.

This will be immediately followed by the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) slated for October 5th and will end on November 18th, 2020.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Professor Godswill Obioma who announced this while briefing newsmen in Minna on Tuesday said the council has in line with the new dates, prepared a comprehensive examinations time table for the scheduled examinations in harmonization with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Board for Technical Education Board (NABTEB).

