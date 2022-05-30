From John Adams Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the Registration period for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school based candidates to allow more candidates register for the Examinations.

Consequently, the registration which was scheduled to close on Monday 30th May, 2022 will now close midnight of Monday 20th June 2022.

The National examination body in a statement in Minna on Monday by the Head, Information Unit, Mallam Azeez Sani said the shift in the closing date for registration of school base candidates was to enable more schools complete the process of registration of their candidates.

Mallam Azeez in the statement however pointed out that there will be no further extension of the registration date, stressing that “State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension”.