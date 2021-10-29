From John Adams, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) says no fewer than 878,925, representing 71.64 percent got five credits and above including English language and Mathematics, adding that this further shows decline compare to 2020 of 1,112,041 candidates representing 91.91 percent that passed with five credits and above.

However 945,853 candidates out of the 1,226,796 that sat for this year’s June/July Senior School Certificate Examination SSCE got five credits and above including English language, representing 77.72 per cent, indicates 2.3 percent increase in performance of candidates compare to 2020.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi who announced the release of the result at the NECO headquarters in Minna Niger State capital on Friday said “this year’s senior school certificate examination was a huge success despite challenges facing the organization

He disclosed that a total number of 1,233,631 registered for the June/July 2021 school based examination, out of which only 1,226,796 eventually sat for the examination, adding that 76 subjects were examined.

In the same vein, 1,094,291 candidates scored credits and above in Mathematics, representing 90 percent, also a decline in the performance of candidates compare to 2020 where 1,060,100 candidates, representing 90.08 percent scored credit and above in mathematics.

He however attributed the decline in the performance of candidates to last year’s Examinations to high level of Insecurity, adding that last year, candidates had a better atmosphere despite EndSARS protests.

Professor Wushishi disclose that despite the Examination Council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, 20,003 representing 1.63 percent were involved in various forms of malpractices, and this he disclosed shows an improvement compare to 33,470 candidates, representing 2.61 percent that were involved in various forms of examination malpractices in 2020.

He added that no fewer than 20 supervisors were blacklisted for various offenses ranging from poor comprise, extortion, aiding and abetting and connivance.

Professor Wushishi maintained that the success recorded this year could be attributed to both external and internal factors, adding that “NECO candidates are examine based on Nigeria modern curriculum while the new cream of staff as well as synergy with other bodies responsible in designing Nigerian curriculum contributed immensely”.

According to him, “the 2021 June/July SSCE can therefore be adjourned to be a huge success despite the decline in the performance of candidates, “I am delighted to confirmed that NECO has again delivered on its mandate”.

