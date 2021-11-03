The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued alert to Lagosians residing around Computer Village /Ikeja Under bridge, Awolowo Way and Oba Akran axis, up to Onifowose Street, and Medical Road about massive gas leak in the area.

NEMA is statement by spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye said these residents must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reason.

The statement said distressed alert just received indicates massive leakage of gas from a broken pipeline around these areas.

Details soon…

