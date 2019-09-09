Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr David Lyon has named Senator Biobatakuma Degi- Eremienyo as his running mate.

Lyon’s choice which was endorsed by all stakeholders including the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva has also been communicated to the national secretariat of the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Degi-Eremienyo is currently representing Bayelsa East in the Senate. He is Vice- Chairman of both the Special Duties Committee and the Gas Resources Committee in the Red Chamber.

Degi- Eremienyo who holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics/ Extension from the River State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt and a Master of Business Administration from the same university had served as a Local Government Chairman of Nembe Local Government Council.

He was also Commissioner for Local Government Affairs under the governorship of Dr Goodluck Jonathan and also served as Executive Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency(FERMA)

Meanwhile Lyon has commended party members for their overwhelming vote of confidence in picking him as the governorship candidate of the party.

According to him the vote of the party members is a testament of their immense confidence in his and promised to use his experience and abilities to serve Bayelsa State if elected governor on November 16.

While noting that he won’t disappoint Bayelsans and the APC as Governor if elected he extended hands of fellowship to other governorship aspirants of the party.

“Your fervent approach to the primary election campaign and the election itself to pick our governorship candidate is an indication of your passion for the success of our party. But in every election, there is a winner. We disagreed to agree. Now is the time to come together, work together, and strategise together to move our party and our state forward. Let us rally round our campaign for ‘A Better Bayelsa for All’. Let us put Bayelsa first and set aside our personal differences. Our state has suffered too much in the hands of Governor Seriake Dickson to allow the present regime to continue under any proxy or guise. The time to change this regime of backwardness, pain and poverty is now.”