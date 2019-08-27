Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) gubernatorial screening Committee has disqualified the former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and former Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Cross Rivers State, Dr. Briyai Oyeins Frankland from the governorship primaries slated for August 29.

The Hon Isa Song led committed however cleared former Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, oil magnate and major financier of APC, Chief David Lyon, a founding member of APC in the state, Mr Preye Aganaba, former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, former Commissioner, Ms Diseye Nsirim Poweigha and Vice- Chancellor Maritime University, Prof Mrs Ongoebi Maureen Etebu to contest for the primaries.

According to the screening report signed by Song and the secretary Clement Chinaka obtained by Daily Sun, Briyai was disqualified over allegation of not being a card carrying member for up to one calendar year.

He is also not known to have contributed financially to the party at any point time because he just resigned his position as REC only in July.

The report also stated that he was disqualified on the grounds of section 3, Paragraph “L” of the guidelines for nomination of candidates.

The report, which was signed by all seven members of the screening committee said the screening committee conducted its exercise in line with guidelines and code of conduct of the party which emphasised that aspirants must have been a card carrying members of the party up to one calendar year; aspirants original credentials are sights and aspirants with multiple declarations of age must harmonise same to avoid untoward situation.

The report stated that the committee resorted to use balloting for the aspirants with the “sole aim of ensuring all aspirants are afforded equal opportunities without any iota of bias against any aspirant”

The report stated “Each aspirant was asked questions relating to qualifications and conduct in line with both party constitution and election guidelines to contest for the Governorship Primary election under the platform of the APC and also asked to produce evidence of membership of the party; Voter’s Card and payment of the prescribed fees as well as the original copy of their credentials for sighting. That the prevalent demonstrated the commitment of the leadership of our party to reinvigorate the culture of integrity and party discipline be encouraged. That the core value of our party, which is premised on leadership responsibility and discipline, be vigorously enthroned in our leadership recruitment process”