The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu has disclosed that the Italian, who tested positive to the dreaded Coronavirus in Lagos has records of visiting Ogun State in the past few days.

The governor made the disclosure during a press conference, in company of the Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and his counterpart from the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho.

He said said the Italian citizen patient is clinically stable, “with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos”.

The Italian, the governor added entered Nigeria on the 25th of Feburary from Milan, Italy for a brief business visit.

“On Tuesday, 25th morning he moved to out his business in Ogun State, where he is engaged by a corporate entity. He carried out business in Ogun State within the confines of that company on Tuesday and in the early part of Wednesday.

“In that company, he spent the night in their accommodation with a confine environment, by afternoon, he started to develop symptoms of high fever and body pains.

“He was presented to the company’s medical facility, where investigations began. Because, he gave the history of his origin from Italy,, where the disease had broken out, he was later confined before we were contacted.

“He fell ill on the 26th February and was transfered to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.

