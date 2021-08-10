New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will resign after a withering report from the state’s attorney general alleged he’d sexually harassed multiple women, leading to calls from top Democrats, including President Joe Biden, that he step down.

“And I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you,” Cuomo said.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, will serve the rest of his term, and will be the state’s first female governor.

“It is a matter of life and death. Government operations and wasting energy on distraction is the last thing government should be,” Cuomo said. “I cannot be the cause. New York tough means New York loving. And I love New York and I love you. Everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love and I would never want to be unhelpful in any way.”

Facing impeachment proceedings, which he admitted he would be unable to counter, Cuomo, 63, announced he’ll leave office in 14 days while continuing to insist that he did nothing wrong.

Speaking to his three daughters, Cuomo said, “I want them to know from the bottom of my heart that I never did and I never would intentionally disrespect a woman, treat any woman differently than I would want them treated and that is the God’s honest truth.”

